Hainan Blue Sky Rescue team dispatches a second crew to Türkiye

People's Daily Online) 13:02, February 11, 2023

The Blue Sky Rescue (BSR) team from south China's Hainan Province sends a second group of rescue workers to Türkiye on February 10. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

The Blue Sky Rescue (BSR) team from south China's Hainan Province sent a second group of rescue workers to Türkiye on February 10 to aid with the country's rescue efforts in the wake of fatal earthquakes.

Four Chinese rescue workers, well-versed in urban, mountain, and maritime search and rescue, have joined this rescue mission. Tents, medical supplies, and other necessities will be sent on earthquake rescue missions, along with life detectors, electric picks, and demolition equipment.

The rescue mission's leader, Zhang Jingquan, stressed that as team leader, he must not only take the team members out but also return them safely.

"Once we are in Türkiye, I will use what I have learnt to take on greater responsibility and hopefully save more lives," said Wang Fan, the team's youngest member.

