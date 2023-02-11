Nantong Blue Sky Rescue team dispatches a second crew to Türkiye

People's Daily Online) 12:56, February 11, 2023

The Blue Sky Rescue (BSR) team from Nantong, southeast China's Jiangsu Province, sends another three rescue workers to Türkiye on February 11. (Photo provided by Nantong Blue Sky Rescue team)

The Blue Sky Rescue (BSR) team from Nantong, southeast China's Jiangsu Province, sent a second group of rescue workers to Türkiye on February 11, in order to provide aid to the country's rescue efforts in the wake of fatal earthquakes.

The second team includes three experienced rescue members. The Nantong BSR Team has sent five rescuers to Türkiye, who are all around 40 years old. Not only have they been subjected to rigorous training and evaluation, but they also have extensive expertise in real-world combat rescue. Team Commander Zhang Yiou has responded to disasters in Anhui, Henan, and Qinghai, among mudslides, floods, and earthquakes.

When a devastating earthquake hit Türkiye on February 6, the Nantong BSR Team wasted no time in sending rescue workers there. Due to a scarcity of resources in Türkiye, rescue squad members brought their intelligent positioning terminals, demolition tools, ropes, walkie-talkies, and headlamps.

