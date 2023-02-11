Georgia to deliver medicine, food in aid to Türkiye quake survivors

Xinhua) 11:32, February 11, 2023

TBILISI, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Georgian government said on Friday it has allocated 1 million Gel (374,000 U.S. dollars) from its reserve fund to deliver medicine, medical equipment, food and other necessities for survivors of Monday's devastating earthquakes in Türkiye.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has signed a decree to transfer the funds to the Health Ministry, which will be responsible to ensure the delivery of aid to the neighbouring country, the government said in a statement published on its official website.

The aid follows the ongoing work of 108 Georgian professional rescuers who are working in the city of Adiyaman in the southeast of Türkiye to find and rescue more survivors following the earthquakes.

On Monday, two devastating earthquakes struck Türkiye and Syria, leaving more than 22,000 people dead and tens of thousands of others injured in the two countries as of Friday.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)