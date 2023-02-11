China has delivered its first supplies to Türkiye for earthquake relief

Xinhua) 15:18, February 11, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- According to the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), the Chinese government delivered its first supplies to Türkiye for earthquake relief on Saturday morning.

The first batch of 40,000 blankets left Shanghai Pudong Airport at 6:30 a.m. and will arrive in Istanbul, Türkiye on Saturday and Sunday, said the CIDCA.

According to the CIDCA, China will send other supplies, which include 1,000 sets of cotton tents, electrocardiograph machines, ultrasonic diagnostics, medical transport vehicles, and manual hospital beds in the coming days.

