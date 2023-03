We Are China

Scenery of cole flower field in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:44, March 10, 2023

A bullet train passes by a cole flower field in Rongjiang County, in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

