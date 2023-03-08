Scenery of Duku highway in snow-covered mountain in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 14:33, March 08, 2023

Duku highway, one of China's most dramatic roads, snakes through a snow-covered mountain in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in March. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Renjie)

The 560-km highway, connecting Dushanzi in the northern area of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Kuqa County in the south, runs through glaciers landscape, forests, and grasslands.

