Scenery of Duku highway in snow-covered mountain in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 14:33, March 08, 2023
Duku highway, one of China's most dramatic roads, snakes through a snow-covered mountain in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in March. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Renjie)
The 560-km highway, connecting Dushanzi in the northern area of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Kuqa County in the south, runs through glaciers landscape, forests, and grasslands.
