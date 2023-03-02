Flock of Marco Polo sheep appear in NW China's Xinjiang
Photo shows a massive flock of Marco Polo sheep in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Tayirjan Kerimjan)
A massive flock of Marco Polo sheep recently appeared in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, presenting a spectacular view.
Over 1,000 Marco Polo sheep appeared in an untraversed region at an altitude of 4,300 meters on the Pamir Plateau, with some of them grazing and others galloping.
"This is the largest flock of Marco Polo sheep found in recent years," said Anarhan Ashim, a forest ranger of natural resources bureau of the county.
Photo shows galloping Marco Polo sheep in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Tayirjan Kerimjan)
"To protect the sheep, the forest rangers ensured minimal disturbance, intensified patrol efforts, and created a sound environment for them," Anarhan Ashim said. "The country has restored the ecological environment, and made remarkable results in biodiversity protection," she added.
Photo shows three Marco Polo sheep on the snow-covered Pamir Plateau. (Photo/Tayirjan Kerimjan)
The species is under second-class state protection in China. Home to some 20,000 Marco Polo sheep, the county has witnessed significant growth of wildlife population.
Photo shows a Marco Polo sheep. (Photo/Tayirjan Kerimjan)
Photos
