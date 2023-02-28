In pics: bazaar in Tokkuzak Township, NW China
A customer selects hats for her baby at a weekly bazaar in Tokkuzak Township of Shufu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)
A vendor makes traditional food at a weekly bazaar in Tokkuzak Township of Shufu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)
A customer buys pineapples at a weekly bazaar in Tokkuzak Township of Shufu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)
A vendor prepares barbecue at a weekly bazaar in Tokkuzak Township of Shufu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)
People talk at a weekly bazaar in Tokkuzak Township of Shufu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)
A vendor sells balloons at a weekly bazaar in Tokkuzak Township of Shufu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)
