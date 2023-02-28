We Are China

In pics: bazaar in Tokkuzak Township, NW China

Xinhua) 13:05, February 28, 2023

A customer selects hats for her baby at a weekly bazaar in Tokkuzak Township of Shufu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A vendor makes traditional food at a weekly bazaar in Tokkuzak Township of Shufu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A customer buys pineapples at a weekly bazaar in Tokkuzak Township of Shufu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A vendor prepares barbecue at a weekly bazaar in Tokkuzak Township of Shufu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

People talk at a weekly bazaar in Tokkuzak Township of Shufu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A vendor sells balloons at a weekly bazaar in Tokkuzak Township of Shufu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

