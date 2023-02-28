People lifted out of poverty in Xinjiang see income increase

Xinhua) 11:15, February 28, 2023

URUMQI, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Per capita net income of populations lifted out of poverty in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region increased rapidly last year, up 12.1 percent to nearly 15,000 yuan (about 2,156 U.S. dollars), the information office of the regional government said.

The number of people lifted out of poverty with per capita net income of less than 10,000 yuan dropped by 72.9 percent from 950,000 at the end of 2021 to 257,100 at the end of 2022.

The region has been making efforts to increase income for those who have escaped poverty, such as promoting employment.

Last year, the region supported 35 counties, which have been lifted out of poverty, in fostering competitive industries in light of local conditions.

This year, Xinjiang will focus on building industrial clusters for grain, oil, cotton, textile and clothing, green organic fruits and vegetables, and high-quality livestock products; strengthen economic exchange and cooperation between areas that have escaped poverty in Xinjiang and other provincial-level regions; and foster new growth areas in rural areas.

