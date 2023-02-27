5.1-magnitude quake hits Xinjiang, no casualties reported

Xinhua) 13:38, February 27, 2023

URUMQI, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wensu County of Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 7:58 a.m. Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 41.87 degrees north latitude and 79.85 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.

The epicenter is 84 km away from the city of Aksu and 670 km away from the regional capital Urumqi. No casualties or property losses have been reported so far, according to local authorities.

After the quake, the local fire department sent two vehicles carrying ten people to the disaster area.

Local power grid operation, oil and gas production and key petrochemical enterprises were not affected by the quake, and their production and operation continued as normal.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)