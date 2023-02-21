More road ports in China's Xinjiang resume passenger clearance

Xinhua) 11:16, February 21, 2023

URUMQI, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Alataw Pass, a major road port at the China-Kazakhstan border in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, resumed passenger customs clearance on Monday, said local authorities.

The region also saw passenger clearance resumed at the road ports of Bhaktu and Torugart starting Monday.

A total of seven road ports, including the Horgos Port, have resumed passenger clearance in Xinjiang after COVID-19-induced closure, with more to follow suit in an orderly manner, said Wang Shoujun, an official with the region's port authorities.

The resumption is conducive to promoting international exchanges and cooperation, said Wang.

Xinjiang in northwest China is at the center of the Silk Road Economic Belt. It borders eight countries and serves as a transport hub connecting China to Central Asia and Europe.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)