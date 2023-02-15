Home>>
Beauty of intangible cultural heritage in Xinjiang's Aksu: Samawar dance
(People's Daily App) 15:03, February 15, 2023
Xinjiang's Samawar dance is done with a teapot and 16 bowls balanced on the head — a perfect blend of skill and art, requiring great dance and acrobatic skill.
