Herds of Gazella subgutturosa appear in Burqin county, NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 13:51, February 14, 2023
|Herds of Gazella subgutturosa are spotted at the Kekesen Mountain in Burqin county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Song Shuqi)
Herds of Gazella subgutturosa were recently spotted at the Kekesen Mountain in Burqin county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Some of the animals looked into the distance, and some foraged or ran in groups on the snow plain of the Gobi desert, creating a beautiful scene.
In recent years, the number of rare and endangered wild animals has been increasing year by year in Burqin county. The sound ecological environment not only provides a safe habitat for wild animals but has also become a calling card for the development of tourism in Burqin county.
