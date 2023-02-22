Unique charm of snow-covered red mountain stone forest
Unique scenery of snow-covered red mountain stone forest, the Yandan landform, at Kuqa county in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Jianjiang)
