Pet lover realizes passion as veterinarian in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 11:16, February 21, 2023

Gunisha works at a pet hospital in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Gunisha has loved small animals since she was a child. She pursued her passion by majoring in veterinary science in college and landed a job at the pet hospital after graduating.

Gunisha spends her days providing veterinary care, educating pet owners about how to take care of their pets, and recommending appropriate products. She has been working for over half a year and earns a decent income. "I feel very fortunate to be able to turn my passion into a career," Gunisha said.

Click on the video to see how Gunisha spends her time with the pets.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)