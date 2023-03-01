Flock of swans appear on river in Korla city, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:46, March 01, 2023

Photo shows a flock of swans on the Kongque River in Korla city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Que Hure)

A flock of swans have been spotted on the Kongque River in Korla city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, creating a beautiful view.

The swans reflect the improvement in the ecological environment of the city in recent years, as it has worked on afforestation, developed new ways of utilizing water resources, and built urban wetlands, which have created new ecological development corridors.

The city finished the construction of several wetland parks, including one on the Kongque River, and grew aquarium plants and trees. Together they have served as a green barrier, and greatly improved the surrounding environment of the rivers as well as the living environment of local residents.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)