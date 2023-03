We Are China

Spring scenery of birds and blossoms across China

Xinhua) 08:40, March 01, 2023

A sunbird perches on a tree branch at Dazhaizi park in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 27, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Meng/Xinhua)

A mountain bulbul perches on a tree branch at Dazhaizi park in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 27, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Meng/Xinhua)

A bird perches on a plum tree branch in Renhuai, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2023. (Photo by Chen Yong/Xinhua)

A bird forages on a cherry tree in Jieya Village of Jiuwanxi Town, Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 27, 2023. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 28, 2023 shows a bird perching on a cole flower sprig in Yanfeng district of Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 28, 2023 shows a bird fluttering its wings among cole flowers in Yanfeng district of Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

A bird perches on a cole flower sprig in Tuanjie Village of Baini Town, Yuqing County, Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 28, 2023. (Photo by He Chunyu/Xinhua)

A bird perches on a plum tree branch in Renhuai, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 28, 2023. (Photo by Chen Yong/Xinhua)

