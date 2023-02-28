Home>>
Birds frolic and enjoy springtime in Yunnan Province
(People's Daily App) 14:37, February 28, 2023
Birds frolic and enjoy springtime in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, a vast territory with diverse and unique nature resources. Yunnan is foremost among Chinese provincial-level regions in its variety of animals, with over 780 species of birds.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Weibo account of Farmers' Channel of Hebei Televsion)
