Birds frolic and enjoy springtime in Yunnan Province

(People's Daily App) 14:37, February 28, 2023

Birds frolic and enjoy springtime in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, a vast territory with diverse and unique nature resources. Yunnan is foremost among Chinese provincial-level regions in its variety of animals, with over 780 species of birds.

(Produced by Huang Jingjing; Video source: Weibo account of Farmers' Channel of Hebei Televsion)

