A ride through the wonder of spring

(People's Daily App) 14:19, February 28, 2023

This monorail in Chongqing runs through a beautiful sea of plum blossoms in Fotuguan Park.

(Video produced by He Jieqiong and Wu Bozheng; Video source: People's Daily)

