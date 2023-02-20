We Are China

Yushui: A good rain knows the season

Xinhua) 09:23, February 20, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows farmers mulching a crop field in Xintian County of Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Liu Guixiong/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb.19 (XINHUA) -- Yushui (Rain Water), the second of China's 24 solar terms, falls on Feb. 19 the year. The arrival of Yushui will see rises in temperature, more frequent rainfall, and a wave of spring farming activities across China.

A farmer works in a farm in Daoxian County of Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

A villager harvests vegetables in Manxi Village of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Lei/Xinhua)

Farmers plant lotus roots in Qilin District of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Yang Junpeng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows a villager working in a field in Xiaoshan Village of Liangnong Town, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a field in Gucheng District of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows villagers working at a vegetable base in Duanqiao Town of Guanling Buyi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Farmers take care of vegetables in a field in Guandong Township of Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)

A villager takes care of sugar canes in Duanqiao Town of Guanling Buyi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo by Wu Changchen/Xinhua)

