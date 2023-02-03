Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Beginning of Spring

Lichun, or the beginning of spring, the first solar term of traditional Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb 4 this year. On this day, Chinese people eat spring rolls and kick shuttlecocks to welcome a fresh start.

In regions south of the Yangtze River, shuttlecock kicking is a traditional folk custom for local residents. Though the day indicates a coming warmer period, people kick shuttlecocks to improve blood circulation and keep cold away as weather remains chilly.

Eating spring rolls is a tradition on the beginning of spring. People share fried thin pancakes and rolls wrapped around fresh vegetables and meat to celebrate the arrival of spring and pray for good health.

Related:

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Major Cold

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Minor Cold

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Winter Solstice

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Major Snow

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Minor Snow

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Start of Winter

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Frost's Descent

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Cold Dew

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Autumn Equinox

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: White Dew

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: End of Heat

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Start of Autumn

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Major Heat

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Minor Heat

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Summer Solstice

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Grain in Ear

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Grain Buds

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Start of Summer

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Grain Rain

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Qingming

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Spring Equinox

Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Awakening of Insects

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chengliang)