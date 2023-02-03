Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Beginning of Spring
Lichun, or the beginning of spring, the first solar term of traditional Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Feb 4 this year. On this day, Chinese people eat spring rolls and kick shuttlecocks to welcome a fresh start.
In regions south of the Yangtze River, shuttlecock kicking is a traditional folk custom for local residents. Though the day indicates a coming warmer period, people kick shuttlecocks to improve blood circulation and keep cold away as weather remains chilly.
Eating spring rolls is a tradition on the beginning of spring. People share fried thin pancakes and rolls wrapped around fresh vegetables and meat to celebrate the arrival of spring and pray for good health.
