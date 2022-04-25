Home>>
Bauhinia blossoms in S China's Liuzhou showcase vitality of springtime
(People's Daily Online) 16:24, April 25, 2022
Liuzhou, located in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is a city with the largest number of Bauhinia in China. Recently, the city released a promotional video titled "Purple Air Comes From the East: the Fragrance of Bauhinia in China's Dragon City," showcasing the beauty and vitality that Bauhinia, the city flower of Liuzhou, offers to this industrial city.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.