Bauhinia blossoms in S China's Liuzhou showcase vitality of springtime

People's Daily Online) 16:24, April 25, 2022

Liuzhou, located in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is a city with the largest number of Bauhinia in China. Recently, the city released a promotional video titled "Purple Air Comes From the East: the Fragrance of Bauhinia in China's Dragon City," showcasing the beauty and vitality that Bauhinia, the city flower of Liuzhou, offers to this industrial city.

