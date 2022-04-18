A spring handicraft: The intangible cultural heritage plant dyeing

(People's Daily App) 16:52, April 18, 2022

How can we preserve the colors of flowers and plants from spring? Get your chosen plant and place it face down on a piece of cloth. Tape it in place and hammer the plant gently. When all the color of the plant has come through on the cloth, peel off the tape and you will be left with a beautiful plant imprint. Start a spring crafternoon and learn more about plant dyeing!

(Video source: Kuaishou)

