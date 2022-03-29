We Are China

China: Spring farming in full swing

Xinhua) 11:35, March 29, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows farmers working in a rice paddy field in Longfu Village, Longfu Township of Liuyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Peng Hongxia/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows farmers working in the fields in Xinghuliu Village, Jiazhai Township of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhao Yuguo/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows farmers working in rice paddy fields in Zhangwufang Village, Baimadu Township, Daoxian County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by He Hongfu/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows farmers working in the fields in Shiban Village, Rongxi Township, Xiushan Tujia and Miao Autonomous County of Chongqing, southwest China. (Photo by Hu Cheng/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows a farmer working in the field in Sanjiao Village, Banxi Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County of Chongqing, southwest China. (Photo by Ran Chuan/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a rice paddy field in Longshan Village, Xiushi Township, Fengcheng City of east China's Jiangxi Province, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

A farmer works in the field in Liaojunbu Village, Yuezhuang Township, Yiyuan County of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Zhao Dongshan/Xinhua)

A farmer works in the field in Changping Village, Moudao Township of Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Wen Lin/Xinhua)

