People enjoy spring across China

Xinhua) 10:31, April 04, 2022

Children play along a stream in Langya Town of Wucheng District, Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

Tourists take pictures at a park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

People visit Beijing Botanical Garden in Beijing, capital of China, April 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A child flies a kite at a wetland park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

A tourist takes pictures of tulips at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows a view of a water park in Luancheng District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Li Mingfa/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows people visiting the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A tourist takes pictures at a pear orchard in Lieshan District of Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Zhou Fangling/Xinhua)

