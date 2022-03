We Are China

Spring tea plantation enters harvest in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 16:31, March 18, 2022

Villagers harvest spring tea leaves at a tea plantation in Xinyu city, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 18, 2022. Over 66 hectares of spring tea begin harvest in Jiangxi. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Chunliang)

