Tourists enjoy spring scenery across China
Children play among flowers on Daling Mountain in Gongcheng Yao Autonomous County of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 11, 2023 shows tourists enjoying flowers at an ecological park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)
A child plays among flowers at Nanhu Park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)
People enjoy plum blossoms at Jishou University in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Peng Biao/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 11, 2023 shows tourists taking a train to view cole flowers in Xingyi City of Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Liu Chaofu/Xinhua)
