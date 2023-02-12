We Are China

Tourists enjoy spring scenery across China

Xinhua) 09:21, February 12, 2023

Children play among flowers on Daling Mountain in Gongcheng Yao Autonomous County of Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 11, 2023 shows tourists enjoying flowers at an ecological park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A child plays among flowers at Nanhu Park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

People enjoy plum blossoms at Jishou University in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Peng Biao/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 11, 2023 shows tourists taking a train to view cole flowers in Xingyi City of Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Liu Chaofu/Xinhua)

