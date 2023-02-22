Home>>
Barbecue restaurant with cement pipe design in SW China's Chongqing goes viral
(People's Daily Online) 11:06, February 22, 2023
|Customers dine at a barbecue restaurant featuring cement pipes in Nan’an district, southwest China's Chongqing municipality. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)
A barbecue restaurant in Nan’an district, southwest China's Chongqing municipality features a novel design, and has gone viral on Chinese social media.
To give customers a unique experience, the restaurant customized over 10 booths, with each of the booth being set inside a huge cement pipe, according to its general manager, Chen Qiang. The diners can enjoy the view of the city while tasting the grilled food in the spacious booth.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chongqing launches variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy
- Slow train provides study room for student passengers in SW China's Chongqing
- Splendid night view in Chongqing
- Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge opens to traffic in China's Chongqing
- Tourists swarm into Chongqing to experience its unique transportation
- Family photos record joyous moments in SW China’s Chongqing
- China's Chongqing to further strengthen int'l land-sea trade corridor
- Cable car resumes operation after maintenance in Chongqing
- China's Chongqing issues free medical packages to battle COVID-19
- Chongqing leads western China in 5G development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.