Barbecue restaurant with cement pipe design in SW China's Chongqing goes viral

People's Daily Online) 11:06, February 22, 2023

Customers dine at a barbecue restaurant featuring cement pipes in Nan’an district, southwest China's Chongqing municipality. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

A barbecue restaurant in Nan’an district, southwest China's Chongqing municipality features a novel design, and has gone viral on Chinese social media.

To give customers a unique experience, the restaurant customized over 10 booths, with each of the booth being set inside a huge cement pipe, according to its general manager, Chen Qiang. The diners can enjoy the view of the city while tasting the grilled food in the spacious booth.

