Splendid night view in Chongqing

(People's Daily App) 13:51, January 29, 2023

To allow visitors to take in one of the city's beautiful night views, Chongqing has closed the Qiansimen Bridge to traffic. Now people can take their time and enjoy the night view of Hongyadong (Northwest Gate).

