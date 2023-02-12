Chongqing launches variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy
Tourists visit a commercial street in Yuzhong District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 10, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Tourists have fun at a night fair in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 9, 2023 shows a night fair in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Tourists visit a traditional scenic area in Yuzhong District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 10, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Tourists visit a traditional scenic area in Yuzhong District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 10, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Tourists visit a commercial street in Yuzhong District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 10, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A vendor passes drink to a customer at a night fair in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
A vendor cooks at a night fair in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Tourists have fun at a night fair in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Tourists have fun at a night fair in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Chinese Xiangsheng or crosstalk artists perform at a traditional scenic area in Yuzhong District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 10, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Tourists eat Chongqing hotpot at a traditional scenic area in Yuzhong District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 10, 2023. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 10, 2023 shows a night view of Yuzhong District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 9, 2023 shows a night fair in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 9, 2023 shows a night fair in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Chongqing has launched a variety of activities at nighttime to boost night economy since the beginning of this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
