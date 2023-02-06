Home>>
China's economy takes off running in 2023
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:20, February 06, 2023
Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, May 6, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]
Since the beginning of the New Year, local authorities have made solid efforts to balance economic and social development, and epidemic prevention and control, bringing fresh and sustainable momentum to China's economy, which has set a steady course for a new journey.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese foreign trade enterprises go all out to expand overseas market
- Company executives confident in China's economy
- China onto new level in utilization of foreign investment
- China's strong economic performance during Spring Festival holiday heralds bright prospects
- China's economy set to stand again: media
- China’s economy stands out in global arena
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.