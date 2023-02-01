Home>>
Slow train provides study room for student passengers in SW China's Chongqing
(People's Daily Online) 10:10, February 01, 2023
|Students study inside the study room on slow train 5609 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Luo Xiya)
During the Spring Festival travel rush in 2023, the China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. launched a special slow train that has a reading corner, a study room and other learning facilities, providing a meaningful and high-quality travel experience for student passengers.
Slow train 5609 travels between southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and Xiushan Tujia and Miao autonomous county, Chongqing, along a railway line connecting Chongqing and Huaihua in central China's Hunan Province. The train stops at 17 stations along the way.
