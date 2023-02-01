Slow train provides study room for student passengers in SW China's Chongqing

February 01, 2023

Students study inside the study room on slow train 5609 in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Luo Xiya)

During the Spring Festival travel rush in 2023, the China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. launched a special slow train that has a reading corner, a study room and other learning facilities, providing a meaningful and high-quality travel experience for student passengers.

Slow train 5609 travels between southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and Xiushan Tujia and Miao autonomous county, Chongqing, along a railway line connecting Chongqing and Huaihua in central China's Hunan Province. The train stops at 17 stations along the way.

