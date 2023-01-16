Technicians carry out maintenance work for trains during Spring Festival travel rush in Urumqi, NW China

A bullet train pulls out of a maintenance center in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2023. Technicians at a high-speed train maintenance center in Urumqi have been busy carrying out maintenance work for trains during the Spring Festival travel rush. The Spring Festival travel rush, also known as "chunyun," began on Jan. 7 and will last until Feb. 15 this year, during which many Chinese people will travel to reunite with their families for the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 22 this year. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

