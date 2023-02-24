Swans forage in Hongcun Village, NE China

Xinhua) 09:23, February 24, 2023

Swans forage in Hongcun Village, Bajiazi Township, Beipiao of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 21, 2023.

Thanks to the improvement of water quality and people's awareness of animal protection, the number of swans overwintering here has increased from over 40 to more than 400 since 2011. And the swans also attract tourists to the river bank. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A swan forages in Hongcun Village, Bajiazi Township, Beipiao of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 21, 2023.

Swans are seen in Hongcun Village, Bajiazi Township, Beipiao of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 21, 2023.

A swan flies in Hongcun Village, Bajiazi Township, Beipiao of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 21, 2023.

Visitors watch swans in Hongcun Village, Bajiazi Township, Beipiao of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 21, 2023.

A swan flies in Hongcun Village, Bajiazi Township, Beipiao of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 21, 2023.

Swans fly in Hongcun Village, Bajiazi Township, Beipiao of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 21, 2023.

Swans are seen in Hongcun Village, Bajiazi Township, Beipiao of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 21, 2023.

A photography enthusiast takes photos of swans in Hongcun Village, Bajiazi Township, Beipiao of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 21, 2023.

Volunteer Li Haifeng feeds swans in Hongcun Village, Bajiazi Township, Beipiao of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 21, 2023.

Swans forage in Hongcun Village, Bajiazi Township, Beipiao of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 21, 2023.

Swans are seen in Hongcun Village, Bajiazi Township, Beipiao of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 21, 2023.

