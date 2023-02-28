Bohu county in NW China's Xinjiang sees a boom in desert tourism

People's Daily Online) 09:34, February 28, 2023

Tourists ride camels in a desert in Bohu county, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/ Nian Lei)

Tourism has picked up in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in recent days as crowds of tourists can be seen inside scenic areas in the region.

In Ailexunwula desert, Bohu county, Xinjiang, an array of entertainment activities, including desert races and riding camels, has been offered to tourists.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)