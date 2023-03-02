We Are China

600-year-old plum tree blossoms in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 10:50, March 02, 2023

A 600-year-old plum tree is in full blossom, attracting crowds at Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

