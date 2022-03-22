Almond tree blossom in Budapest

Xinhua) 08:27, March 22, 2022

A woman takes photos of a blooming almond tree on a hill in Budapest, Hungary on March 20, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Blooming almond tree with the view of downtown of the city in the background is seen from a hill in Budapest, Hungary on March 20, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

