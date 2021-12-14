China sees 78.1 billion trees planted in 40 years

Xinhua) 09:09, December 14, 2021

Children plant a sapling at their kindergarten in Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 12, 2021. (Photo by Liao Min/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Volunteers in China have planted 78.1 billion trees since the onset of the country's voluntary tree-planting campaign 40 years ago, data from the National Greening Commission showed Monday.

The resolution on launching a nationwide voluntary tree-planting campaign, adopted in December 1981, made afforestation a responsibility for all eligible Chinese citizens and has helped make the country greener, said a commission official.

Currently, China's forest coverage rate almost doubled from 12 percent in the early 1980s to 23.04 percent, while its forest stock volume grew from 9.03 billion cubic meters to 17.56 billion cubic meters. The urban green coverage rate expanded to 41.11 percent during the same period.

"The campaign has significantly raised public awareness on adding and protecting greenery," said the official.

Chinese citizens can participate in tree planting in more than 50 ways, including adopting trees and making donations. They can also do these good deeds online in 15 provinces.

