Buda Castle Hill Funicular in Budapest reopens after renovation

Xinhua) 17:03, February 09, 2022

The 152-year-old Buda Castle Hill Funicular is seen as it restarts after a renovation in Budapest, Hungary on Feb. 8, 2022. The Buda Castle Hill Funicular, starting on March 2, 1870, is a tourist attraction of Budapest. After a big renovation, it reopened on Feb. 8. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

The 152-year-old Buda Castle Hill Funicular is seen as it restarts after a renovation in Budapest, Hungary on Feb. 8, 2022. The Buda Castle Hill Funicular, starting on March 2, 1870, is a tourist attraction of Budapest. After a big renovation, it reopened on Feb. 8. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

The 152-year-old Buda Castle Hill Funicular is seen as it restarts after a renovation in Budapest, Hungary on Feb. 8, 2022. The Buda Castle Hill Funicular, starting on March 2, 1870, is a tourist attraction of Budapest. After a big renovation, it reopened on Feb. 8. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

The 152-year-old Buda Castle Hill Funicular is seen as it restarts after a renovation in Budapest, Hungary on Feb. 8, 2022. The Buda Castle Hill Funicular, starting on March 2, 1870, is a tourist attraction of Budapest. After a big renovation, it reopened on Feb. 8. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

The 152-year-old Buda Castle Hill Funicular is seen as it restarts after a renovation in Budapest, Hungary on Feb. 8, 2022. The Buda Castle Hill Funicular, starting on March 2, 1870, is a tourist attraction of Budapest. After a big renovation, it reopened on Feb. 8. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

The 152-year-old Buda Castle Hill Funicular is seen as it restarts after a renovation in Budapest, Hungary on Feb. 8, 2022. The Buda Castle Hill Funicular, starting on March 2, 1870, is a tourist attraction of Budapest. After a big renovation, it reopened on Feb. 8. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)