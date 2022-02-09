Buda Castle Hill Funicular in Budapest reopens after renovation
The 152-year-old Buda Castle Hill Funicular is seen as it restarts after a renovation in Budapest, Hungary on Feb. 8, 2022. The Buda Castle Hill Funicular, starting on March 2, 1870, is a tourist attraction of Budapest. After a big renovation, it reopened on Feb. 8. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
