Xi Focus: Xi plants trees for 10th year as top leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, plants a tree during a tree-planting activity in Daxing District of Beijing, capital of China, March 30, 2022. The activity was also attended by other leaders including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Wednesday planted trees in Beijing, marking the 10th year of his participation as the top leader in the annual tree-planting activity in the Chinese capital.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said he did so to make his contribution to building a beautiful China and to encourage the whole of society, especially the young people, to push for ecological advancement so that China's environment will become even better.

The leaders planted trees with people from Beijing at a city park in the southern district of Daxing.

While planting saplings of different types of trees, Xi asked the young students around him about their studies, motivated them to foster a sense of hard work, and told them to boost their awareness of the need to protect the environment and conserve resources.

"Since the 18th CPC National Congress, we have adhered to the notion that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets to fully promote the development of ecological civilization, advance afforestation and improve living environment in both urban and rural areas," Xi said. "A beautiful China is becoming a reality."

The president also stressed continuous and arduous efforts to protect and restore the ecological system and achieve the fundamental improvement of the environment.

CONTRIBUTE TO GLOBAL CLIMATE GOVERNANCE

Noting that forests are crucial to conserving water, obtaining economic benefits, and safeguarding grain security, Xi stressed that their vital role as carbon pools should also be valued.

Forests and grasslands play a fundamental and strategic role in ecological security, Xi said, adding that thriving forests and grasslands are essential for a sound ecosystem.

At present, the ecological civilization in China has entered a critical period for eco-environment improvement, Xi said, calling for unswerving implementation of the new development philosophy and following the path of prioritizing ecological conservation and boosting green development.

The president called for efforts to coordinate the protection and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands and sandy lands, advance scientific afforestation, increase the quantity and quality of forest and grass resources, and consolidate and enhance the carbon sink capacity of ecosystems.

In doing so, we will make greater contribution to global environmental and climate governance and to the modernization featuring harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, Xi said.

Xi also urged more efforts to promote voluntary tree-planting activities, raise public awareness, and carry out such activities in a scientific, thrifty and pragmatic manner.

