Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: All flowers in full bloom make a beautiful spring

Xinhua) 14:25, March 29, 2022

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- "A single flower does not make spring, while one hundred flowers in full bloom bring spring to the garden."

President Xi Jinping has quoted this old Chinese saying to express his vision on the common development of the world and to convey his appreciation of diversity and inclusiveness.

It comes from a popular collection of Chinese aphorisms that was first compiled in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and later supplemented by literati throughout the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

The blossoming flowers proverb stands out today because of its rich philosophical content. It addresses the dialectical relationship between part and totality, the interconnectedness of things, and the respect for diversity as a law of nature.

It helps explain a China that has invested itself in the Belt and Road initiative, international import expos, building a community with a shared future for humanity, not to mention the long-term commitment to opening-up.

"We will unswervingly pursue a win-win strategy of opening up, seeking development impetus from the world and contributing more to the world with our own development," said Xi in an October 2020 speech marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, a "window" of China's epic journey of reform and opening-up.

He also used the proverb to express his appreciation of the diversity of civilizations.

"Civilizations have come in different colors," said Xi at the UNESCO headquarters in March 2014. "If there were only one kind of flower in the world, people would find it boring, no matter how beautiful it was."

Exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations must not be built on the exclusive praise or belittling of one particular civilization, he added.

