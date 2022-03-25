China determined to bring more stability and certainty to a turbulent and fluid world

Photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows an aerial view of the China-funded National Road No. 3 reconstruction and expansion project in Takeo province, southern Cambodia. (Photo/Li Lai)

Lately, Chinese President Xi Jinping held virtual video summits and had video and phone calls with multiple foreign leaders to seek cooperation, promote development and safeguard peace in pursuit of common interests of the international community, showing China’s sense of responsibility as a major country in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

“We need to shoulder our responsibility to bring more stability and certainty to a turbulent and fluid world,” said Xi in a virtual summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 8.

When speaking with Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the phone on March 16, Xi called on the two sides to keep the global market stable and supply chains unimpeded and promote the concrete implementation of the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

“China stands ready to work with all parties to uphold true multilateralism, stand for international fairness and justice, and safeguard the legitimate rights and common interests of emerging market economies and developing countries,” he stressed in a phone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 18.

The year 2022 brings with it plenty of challenges. While the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to be conquered, the Ukraine crisis arose, further complicating the international situation that was already filled with uncertainties. Such a critical moment requires countries to pluck up their courage and shoulder their responsibilities.

As a responsible major country, China has always moved on the right course of the historical trend, held high the banner of multilateralism and enhanced cooperation and solidarity with all peace-loving countries that pursue development to jointly address challenges and create a bright future for the entire world.

China is an important force for maintaining world peace. Some major countries, trying to hold on to their hegemony, have resurrected Cold War mentality and stoked bloc confrontation, which has fueled instability and division in the world. China, however, believes that competition between major countries should not be the order of the day and zero-sum game is not the right choice.

It calls on countries to follow the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, reject the notion of exclusive or absolute security, and stay committed to ceasing conflicts through negotiation, resolving disputes through dialogue, and increasing mutual trust through cooperation to jointly build a world of enduring peace.

After the Ukraine crisis emerged, China has endeavored to facilitate dialogue for peace and stressed that all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the crisis should be supported, which shows a stark contrast with certain countries that try to add fuel to the fire and fully reflects China’s philosophy of peaceful development.

China has made active efforts to facilitate common development. The country believes that good development is sustainable and true development is development for all.

While focusing on running its own affairs well and promoting high-quality economic development, it has actively developed global partnerships, continuously expanding the convergence of interests with other countries and tightening the ties for common development.

China has pushed ahead with the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road, with the number of countries and international organizations participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) reaching 180.

The country has also proposed the GDI and endeavored to promote the building of an international consensus on global sustainable development.

At present, some countries are using the Ukraine crisis as a pretext to implement sweeping and indiscriminate sanctions, dragging down the world economy that is already struggling under the pandemic, which harm various parties including themselves and inflict suffering on the people.

For global stability and the work and life of billions of people, China has been doing its best for world peace and creating favorable conditions for global development.

China supports Indonesia in playing its role as the president of the Group of 20 (G20), and its effort to host a successful 2022 G20 Bali Summit focusing on the theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”, which reflects China’s determination to forge synergy for common development.

China is the mainstay of strengthening global governance. It believes that when faced with challenges of a global nature, no country can stay aloof or unaffected. The country has stressed that all countries must pull together in these trying times, enhance communication and coordination on COVID-19, climate change and other global issues, build maximum consensus, and pursue convergence of interests wherever possible.

China remains steadfast in championing and practicing true multilateralism, advocates the universal values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, and opposes hegemonism, power politics and bloc politics. It calls on all countries to safeguard the UN-centered international system and uphold the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter as they work together to make the global governance system fairer and more equitable.

As the chair of BRICS this year, China is ready to work with various parties to maintain the development momentum of the BRICS cooperation mechanism and build a high-quality partnership that is more comprehensive, closer, more pragmatic and more inclusive, which is expected to further increase the voice of emerging markets and developing countries in global governance.

Facts have proved that in a world of instability and transformation, China always serves as an anchor for stability and a force for good, and always stands on the right side of history.

No matter how the international landscape evolves, China will continue to keep a global perspective, honor its responsibilities, and hold high the banner of peace, development and win-win cooperation to promote the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind. It will work with all progressive forces in the world to pursue common development and march toward a shared future.

