Xi sends congratulatory letter to fourth CPC-PCC theory seminar

Xinhua) 07:57, March 24, 2022

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, sent a congratulatory letter to the fourth theory seminar between the CPC and the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), which opened on Wednesday.

Noting that the CPC and the PCC are the leadership core of the socialist endeavor in their respective countries, Xi said in his letter that since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC has united and led the Chinese people in scoring historic achievements in reform and opening-up, and in socialist modernization, ushering in a new era for socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Xi said that the Eighth Congress of the PCC has conducted strategic planning and deployment for the development of the PCC and the country of Cuba, both for the present time and into the future, laying out a blueprint for Cuba to build socialism featuring prosperity, democracy and sustainability.

In the face of new situations and new tasks, Xi said it is an opportune time for the two parties to hold the theory seminar, which is of great significance for the two sides to explore the socialist development paths suited to their national realities.

The CPC is willing to have an in-depth exchange of views with the PCC on major theoretical and practical issues, and to learn from each other regarding their experience of state governance, to promote the continuous development of Party building and the socialist cause in their respective countries, Xi stressed.

The theory seminar, co-hosted by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee and the International Relations Department of the PCC Central Committee, is being held virtually from Wednesday to Thursday.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony of the seminar.

Huang said that under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the CPC and Chinese people have made historic achievements, and will certainly build a stronger Marxist ruling party and win a new, greater victory for the socialist cause.

In-depth exchanges and mutual learning between CPC and PCC in theory and practice will help strengthen their respective party building and governance capacity construction, and jointly promote the new development of relations between the two parties and the two countries, Huang said.

Roberto Morales Ojeda, a member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization and cadre policy of the PCC Central Committee, spoke highly of China's splendid achievements, saying that the PCC is willing to strengthen exchanges of experience in governing the party and the country with the CPC, promote cooperation with China in various fields, and jointly push forward bilateral relations and the development of socialist cause.

