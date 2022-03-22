Xi Jinping on conservation of water resources

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has always placed a high value on the ecological conservation and governance of water resources in the country.

Over the past few years, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has undertaken multiple inspection tours of the country's major water bodies, the Yangtze and the Yellow rivers in particular.

Concerned with the ecology and water security, Xi has convened symposiums on environmental protection and high-quality development of the major river basins, as well as on the intensive and economical use of water resources.

On World Water Day, let's revisit some of the key highlights of Xi's remarks in this regard:

-- The Yellow River and the Yangtze River are the mother rivers of the Chinese nation. The protection of the mother rivers is a crucial project concerning the great rejuvenation and sustainable development of the Chinese nation.

-- It is important to promote well-coordinated environmental conservation and avoid excessive development in the construction of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

-- Concrete and unremitting efforts must be made to achieve notable progress in ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and ensure that the Yellow River will always benefit the Chinese nation.

-- We cannot increase south-to-north water supply while allowing willful water wastage.

