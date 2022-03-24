Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: "Strict implementation of laws leads to order"

Xinhua) 13:20, March 24, 2022

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- "Strict implementation of laws leads to order while lax implementation of laws leads to disorder," President Xi Jinping once quoted a Chinese political commentator from close to two millennia ago to illustrate the importance of law enforcement.

This argument from a compilation of political commentaries of Wang Fu, who lived in the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220), pointed out that how the laws are executed is deeply related to a country's order and development.

By quoting Wang, Xi called for efforts to strengthen and improve the implementation of laws at a meeting in 2014, a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

"The vitality and authority of the law lie in its implementation," he further stressed.

Wang's thoughts drew wisdom and were developed from Legalism, a traditional Chinese intellectual school active in the Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.).

Xi has required administrative, judicial, and procuratorial organs at all levels, as important actors in the implementation of laws, to fulfill their duties in implementing laws.

"They must put an end to situations in which laws go ignored, enforcement is lax, and violations go unpunished," he said, adding that they must take resolute action against officials who abuse power for personal gain, place their power above the authority of the law, or bend the law to suit their own ends; and strictly prohibit infringement of the legitimate rights and interests of the people.

