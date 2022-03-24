Former Chinese leader He Luli cremated

Xinhua) 08:06, March 24, 2022

Xi Jinping offers his condolences to He Luli's family, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2022. He Luli, former leader of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, was cremated in Beijing on Wednesday. Xi Jinping, Li Zhanshu, and Wang Yang attended the funeral at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- He Luli, former leader of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, was cremated in Beijing on Wednesday. She died in Beijing on March 19 at the age of 88.

She once served two terms as vice chairwoman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and one term as vice chairwoman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Xi Jinping, Li Zhanshu, and Wang Yang attended the funeral at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Wednesday morning, paying their respect and offering condolences to her family.

She was a renowned social activist, an outstanding leader of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang and a close friend of the Communist Party of China, said an official statement.

Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Qishan, Jiang Zemin, and Hu Jintao had either visited He Luli when she was in hospital or offered their condolences to her family after her death.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)