Chinese legislators inspect enforcement of environmental protection law

Xinhua) 08:55, March 24, 2022

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over a meeting of lawmakers from an inspection team under the NPC Standing Committee to hear a report on the enforcement of the environmental protection law, in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- A meeting of lawmakers from an inspection team under the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was held Wednesday to hear a report on the enforcement of the environmental protection law.

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.

China's legislation on ecological and environmental protection has made progress in terms of quantity and quality, contributing to the fight against pollution, Li said.

Underlining the environmental protection law as a fundamental and comprehensive legislation that plays a leading role in the field of ecological and environmental protection, Li said that problems discovered during the inspection should be solved under supervision.

The inspection was led by Li and has seen four teams sent to eight provincial-level regions, and other regions were inspected by standing committees of people's congresses at the provincial level.

