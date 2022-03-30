Xi leads China's afforestation efforts

Every year since 2013, President Xi Jinping has joined Beijingers in an annual voluntary tree-planting initiative and urged efforts to build a beautiful homeland with harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. This is the way he supports afforestation, which he has said plays a significant role in creating an environment beneficial to all Chinese people where the sky is blue, the land green and the water clean.

