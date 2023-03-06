We Are China

People enjoy cole flower view in SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 08:50, March 06, 2023

A young tourist looks at flowers in a cole flower field in Daoming Town of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This aerial photo taken on March 5, 2023 shows tourists visiting a cole flower field in Daoming Town of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists take pictures in a cole flower field in Daoming Town of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists rest in a cole flower field in Daoming Town of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Two young tourists walk in a cole flower field in Daoming Town of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

