People enjoy cole flower view in SW China's Sichuan
A young tourist looks at flowers in a cole flower field in Daoming Town of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
This aerial photo taken on March 5, 2023 shows tourists visiting a cole flower field in Daoming Town of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Tourists take pictures in a cole flower field in Daoming Town of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Tourists rest in a cole flower field in Daoming Town of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Two young tourists walk in a cole flower field in Daoming Town of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
