Cultural relics from Mawangdui Tombs of Han Dynasty exhibited in Shanghai

Xinhua) 11:20, March 04, 2023

Visitors view exhibits from the Mawangdui Tombs of the Han Dynasty (206 B.C. - 220 A.D.) during an exhibition at Minhang Museum of Shanghai, east China, March 3, 2023. The exhibition, featuring cultural relics from the Mawangdui Tombs of the Han Dynasty, will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors view a copy of the plain unlined gauze gown from the Mawangdui Tombs of the Han Dynasty (206 B.C. - 220 A.D.) during an exhibition at Minhang Museum of Shanghai, east China, March 3, 2023. The exhibition, featuring cultural relics from the Mawangdui Tombs of the Han Dynasty, will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo taken on March 3, 2023 shows a copy of a bronze seal from the Mawangdui Tombs of the Han Dynasty (206 B.C. - 220 A.D.) during an exhibition at Minhang Museum of Shanghai, east China. The exhibition, featuring cultural relics from the Mawangdui Tombs of the Han Dynasty, will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

